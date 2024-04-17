Skip to Main content
Eat Fantastic
0
Eat Fantastic Long Beach (MP)
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Change location
Not accepting orders
Online ordering is currently unavailable. Please contact the restaurant to place an order.
Kids Drink
Flavor
Please select up to 1
Coke
Diet Coke
Dr Pepper
Bargs Root Beer
Sprite
Raspberry Fuze
Hi-fruit Punch
Powerade
Unsweet Ice Tea
Water
Currently not accepting orders
Eat Fantastic Locations and Hours
Eat Fantastic - N Torrance
(310) 819-8486
3605 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
Eat Fantastic Arcadia
(626) 446-1690
4466 e live oak ave, Arcadia, CA 91006
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 4AM
All hours
Eat Fantastic El Segundo
(310) 616-3063
735 N. Douglas st., El Segundo, CA 90245
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 11AM
All hours
Eat Fantastic Lomita
(424) 250-1240
2064 Pacific Coast Highway, Lomita, CA 90717
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 7AM
All hours
Eat Fantastic Long Beach (MP)
(562) 342-7721
6332 Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90803
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 8AM
All hours
Eat Fantastic Tustin
(714) 838-8391
171 E First St, Tustin, CA 92780
Closed
•
Opens Tuesday at 4AM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement