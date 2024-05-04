Eat Fantastic Long Beach (MP)
BREAKFAST
- #79. Breakfast Burrito 🌯$9.50
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- TRIO Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour tortilla, choice of 3 meats, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- #80. Sunrise Sammie$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- #81. Croissant Melt$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, double cheese, toasted croissant
- #82. Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, cheese, homemade sausage gravy, biscuit
- #83. Breakfast 🌮Tacos (2 pcs)$9.50
Choice of meat, 2 flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh pico, chipotle aioli
- #84. Biscuits & Gravy Plate$12.00
Choice of meat, house sausage gravy, 2 buttermilk biscuits, CA fresh eggs
#86. 3 Egg 🍳 Plate
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, toast
