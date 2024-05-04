Eat Fantastic Long Beach (MP)
BREAKFAST
- #79. Breakfast Burrito 🌯$9.50
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- TRIO Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour tortilla, choice of 3 meats, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- #80. Sunrise Sammie$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- #81. Croissant Melt$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, double cheese, toasted croissant
#82. Breakfast Bowl
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, cheese, homemade sausage gravy, biscuit
Choice of meat
Required*
Please select 1
Egg Mod
Required*
Please select 1
Salsa Choice
Required*
Please select 1
Adds on