Eat Fantastic Long Beach (MP)
BREAKFAST
- #79. Breakfast Burrito 🌯$9.50
Flour tortilla, choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- TRIO Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Flour tortilla, choice of 3 meats, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, fresh pico de gallo, cheese
- #80. Sunrise Sammie$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, lettuce, tomato, mayo
- #81. Croissant Melt$9.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, double cheese, toasted croissant
- #82. Breakfast Bowl$12.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, cheese, homemade sausage gravy, biscuit
- #83. Breakfast 🌮Tacos (2 pcs)$9.50
Choice of meat, 2 flour tortillas, scrambled eggs, cheese, fresh pico, chipotle aioli
- #84. Biscuits & Gravy Plate$12.00
Choice of meat, house sausage gravy, 2 buttermilk biscuits, CA fresh eggs
- #86. 3 Egg 🍳 Plate$12.00
Choice of meat, CA fresh eggs, hash browns, toast
- #87. Pancake 🥞 Plate$12.00
Choice of meat, 2 pancakes, 3 CA fresh eggs
- Pancakes Full Stack (3 pcs) 🥞$8.00
- Pancakes Short Stack (2 pcs) 🥞$6.00
- #88. French Toast Plate$12.00
Choice of meat, 4 french toasts, 3 CA fresh eggs
- French Toast Full order (6 pcs)$8.00
- French Toast Short order (4 pcs)$6.00
- #89. Waffle 🧇 Plate$14.00
Choice of meat, waffle, 3 CA fresh eggs
- Waffles 🧇 (1 Belgium waffle topped with strawberries 🍓)$8.00
SECRET MENU
- The Hangover$11.00
Smashed sausage, jack cheese, bacon, fried egg, A.M sauce served on a gourmet bun
- Chili Cheeseburger$11.00
100 % fresh ground beef, chili, cheese, mayo, mustard, pickles, tomatoes, grilled onions, served on a gourmet bun
- Smashed Double Melt$11.00
House cheese blend, 2 patties, grilled onions, pickles, 1000 island served on sourdough
- Smashed Double Melt Combo$15.00
House cheese blend, 2 patties, grilled onions, pickles, 1000 island served on sourdough Combo: fries and regular drink
- Chipotle Jalapeno Burger$11.00
100 % fresh ground beef, chipotle aioli, grilled Jalapenos & onions, bacon served on a gourmet bun
- Avocado 🥑 Toast (comes w/ 2 eggs)$12.00
Smashed avocado, 2 CA fresh eggs, feta, pico de gallo, house seasoning, side of mixed fruit served on sourdough
- Chicken & Waffles$12.00
1 waffle, topped with chopped chicken tenders & side syrup
BURGERS
- ✨ Lunch Box (2 Tenders, Burger, Fries, Cookie)$12.00
Our Original Hamburger, 2 chicken tenders, fries and a cookie
- Impossible Burger$12.50
Impossible meat, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.
- Impossible Burger Combo$16.50
Impossible meat, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Combo: fries and regular drink
- #1. Hamburger$6.00
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun
- #1. Hamburger Combo$10.00
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun Combo: fries and regular drink
- #2. 🍔 Cheese Burger$7.00
100 % fresh ground beef, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun
- #2. 🍔 Cheese Burger Combo$11.00
100 % fresh ground beef, cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun Combo: fries and regular drink