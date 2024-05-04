Eat Fantastic - N Torrance
BURGERS
Burger Combos
- #1 Hamburger Combo$10.00
- #2 Cheeseburger Combo$11.00
- #3 DBL Cheese Burger Combo$14.00
- #4 Fantastic Combo$15.00
- #5 Yorker Combo$16.00
- #6 Maui Combo$15.00
- #7 City Slicker Combo$15.00
- #8 THE G.O.A.T Combo$14.24
- Brunch Combo$15.00
- Shoomer Combo$15.00
- Patty melt combo$11.00
- Chilli Cheese Burger Combo$15.00
- Smashed Double Melt Combo$15.00
- Chipotle Jalapeno Burger Combo$15.00
- The Hangover combo$15.00
Burgers
Meal Deals
Kids Town
- Kids Burger$9.00
single patty, ketchup, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.
- Kids 2 Pc Tenders$9.00
2 tenders with choice of 1 sauce; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
american cheese, bun; includes fries and drink, ages 12 and under please.
