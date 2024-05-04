Skip to Main content
Eat Fantastic
Pickup
ASAP
from
3605 Artesia Blvd
0
Your order
Eat Fantastic - N Torrance
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
3605 Artesia Blvd, Torrance, CA 90504
BURGERS
BKFAST
TENDERS
SANDWICHES & MELTS
DRINKS
DRESSINGS
FRESH CUT SIDES
CRISPY/GRILLED
Featured Items
#79 Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Protein
Please select up to 1
Bacon
Sausage
Ham
Chorizo
Chili
Tenders
Avocado
Grilled Chicken
Make it Trio
+$4.00
Veggie
+$2.50
No meat
Egg
Pico or salsa?
Pico de Gallo
Red Salsa
Green salsa
Pico de gallo on side
Salsa on the side
No Mods
No Eggs
No Hash Brown
No Cheese
No Pico De Gallo
Pico de gallo on the side
Easy Mods
Easy Egg
Easy Hash Brown
Easy Cheese
Easy Pico De Gallo
Add Ons
Add Avocado
+$2.00
Add Sour Cream
+$2.00
Add Salsa
Add Secret Red Sauce
Sub Egg Whites
Add bacon
+$2.00
Add sausage
+$2.00
Add ham
+$2.00
Add Chorizo
</