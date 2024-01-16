Eat Fantastic Lomita
BURGERS
Burgers
- #1 Hamburger
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$6.00
- #2 Cheeseburger
100 % fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$7.00
- #3 Dbl Cheeseburger
2x 100 % fresh ground beef, 2x cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$10.00
- #4 Fantastic Burger
100 % fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- #5 Yorker Burger
100 % fresh ground beef, pastrami, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$12.00
- #6 Maui Burger
100 % fresh ground beef, bacon, pineapple, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, teryaki sauce and spread. served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- #7 City Slicker Burger
100 % fresh ground beef, crispy onion rings, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- #8 GOAT Burger
2x 100 % fresh ground beef patties, mustard, 2x colby jack cheese, grilled onions, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun.$10.24
- LUNCH BOX
#1 Hamburger, 2 Freshly Breaded Chicken Tenders, Fries, Cookie and a Sauce$12.00
Burger Combos
- #1 Hamburger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$10.00
- #2 Cheese Burger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$11.00
- #3 Dbl Ch Burger Combo
2x 100 % fresh ground beef, 2x cheddar cheese, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$14.00
- #4 Fantastic Burger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, cheddar cheese, avocado, bacon, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- #5 Yorker Burger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, pastrami, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$16.00
- #6 Maui Burger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, bacon, pineapple, red onion, lettuce, tomato, pickles, teryaki sauce and spread. served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- #7 City Slicker Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, crispy onion rings, bbq sauce, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- #8 GOAT Combo
2x 100 % fresh ground beef patties, mustard, 2x colby jack cheese, grilled onions, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$14.24
TENDERS
CHICKEN COOP
Sandwiches
- #14 Sando
Freshly breaded chicken, cole slaw, pickles, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun$8.00
- #15 Melt
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, ranch, Jack cheese. Served on sourdough$10.00
- #16 Wrap
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, taco sauce. Served on a flour tortilla.$9.00
- #17 Tacos
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a flour tortilla.$9.50
Sandwich Combos
- #14 Sando Combo
Freshly breaded chicken, cole slaw, pickles, and spread. Served on a gourmet bun Served with Fries and a Drink.$12.00
- #15 Melt Combo
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, bacon, avocado, ranch, Jack cheese. Served on sourdough. Served with Fries and a Drink.$14.00
- #16 Wrap Combo
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, 1000 Island, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, taco sauce. Served on a flour tortilla. Served with Fries and a Drink.$13.00
- #17 Tacos Combo
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, chipotle aioli, lettuce, pico de gallo, shredded cheddar cheese. Served on a flour tortilla. Served with Fries and a Drink.$13.50
BREAKFAST
- #79 Breakfast Burrito
Choice of Meat, eggs, hashbrowns, pico, choice of toppings.$9.50
- Trio Burrito
3 Meats, eggs, hashbrowns, pico, choice of toppings.$13.50
- #80 Sunrise Sammie
Choice of meat, mayo, lettuce, tomato and egg. Served on toasted white bread.$9.00
- #81 Croissant Melt
Choice of meat, egg, american cheese. Served on a toasted Croissant.$9.00
- #82 Breakfast Bowl
Choice of Meat, hashbrowns, shredded colby jack, eggs, and gravy. Served with a Biscuit.$12.00
- #83 Breakfast Tacos
Choice of Meat, eggs, pico de gallo, shredded colby jack, chipotle aioli. Served on a flour tortilla.$9.50
- #84 Biscuits N Gravy Plate
Two southern biscuits, country gravy, choice of meat, and 3 eggs.$12.00
- #85 Omelet Plate
3-egg omelette with choice of meat and toppings. Served with hashbrowns and toast.$12.00
- #86 3 Egg Plate
3-eggs, hash browns, choice of meat, toast.$12.00
- #87 Pancake Plate
Two buttermilk pancakes, three eggs, choice of meat. Served with syrup and butter.$12.00
- #88 French Toast Plate
4 Slices of french toast, 3 eggs, choice of meat.$12.00
- #89 Waffle Plate
Country waffle, 3 eggs, choice of meat. Served with syrup, butter, and powdered cinnamon sugar.$14.00
- Pancakes Full stack (3)$8.00
- Pancakes Short Stack (2)$6.00
- French Toast Full Order (6)$8.00
- French Toast Half Order (4)$6.00
SANDWICHES & MELTS
Sandwiches
- #9 Pastrami
All-beef brisket pastrami, mustard, mayo, pickles. Sandwich served on a French Roll. Melt served on sourdough.$15.00
- #10 Tuna
Albacore Tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served on Sourdough.$10.00
- #11 Grilled Cheese
Four Cheese Slices 2 American, 2 Jack. Served on White Bread.$6.00
- #12 B.L.T.A
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo. Served on Sourdough.$9.00
- #13 Turkey Club
Preservative free turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, dijon mustard. Served on Sourdough.$11.00
Sandwich Combos
- #9 Pastrami Combo
All-beef brisket pastrami, mustard, mayo, pickles. Sandwich served on a French Roll. Melt served on sourdough. Served with Fries and a Drink.$19.00
- #10 Albacore Tuna Combo
Albacore Tuna, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Served on Sourdough. Served with Fries and a Drink.$14.00
- #11 Grilled Cheese Combo
Four Cheese Slices 2 American, 2 Jack. Served on White Bread. Served with Fries and a Drink.$10.00
- #12 B.L.T.A. Combo
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, and Mayo. Served on Sourdough. Served with Fries and a Drink.$13.00
- #13 Turkey Club Combo
Preservative free turkey, lettuce, tomato, avocado, dijon mustard. Served on Sourdough. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
SALADS
- Chicken Caesar Salad
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, fresh romaine lettuce, red onion, croutons, chicken, and caesar dressing. Served with pita bread.$14.00
- House Salad
Shredded Jack cheese, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with pita bread.$12.00
- Cobb Salad
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, croutons, blue cheese crumbles, bacon, avocado and a sliced egg. Served with pita bread.$16.00
SIDES
- French Fries
Delicious, seasoned french fries.$4.00
- Onions Rings
House-breaded onion rings.$7.00
- Zucchini Sticks
House-breaded Zucchini Sticks$7.00
- LA Staple Fries
Layered chili cheese and fries. Topped with all-beef brisket Pastrami.$13.24
- Chilli Cheese Fries
Layered chili cheese and fries.$9.50
- Garlic Fries
Delicious fries made even better with garlic, parmesan and parsley.$9.50
- Fantastic Fries
Fries, spread, shredded Colby Jack cheese, bacon, and grilled onions.$9.50
- Buffalo Fries
Fries, buffalo sauce, crispy chicken, and ranch.$9.50
- Tator Tots
Delicious crispy tater tots.$5.50
- Side of Chili (8oz)
House made homestyle chili.$8.00
- Cookie
Chocolate chip cookie.$1.50
SECRET MENU
- The Hangover
Sausage patty, fried egg, bacon, A.M. sauce, jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- The Hangover Combo
Sausage patty, fried egg, bacon, A.M. sauce, jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and pickles. Served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- Chili Cheese Burger
100 % fresh ground beef, house-made chili, american cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, spread. Served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- Chili Cheese Burger Combo
100 % fresh ground beef, house-made chili, american cheese, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard, mayo, spread. Served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- Smashed Double Melt
Served on sourdough bread, spread, grilled onions, 2x meat, 2x cheese$11.00
- Smashed Double Melt Combo
Served on sourdough bread, spread, grilled onions, 2x meat, 2x cheese Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- Chipotle Jalapeno Burger
100% fresh ground beef, grilled jelepeños, bacon, pickles, tomato, onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli. Served on a gourmet bun.$11.00
- Chipotle Jalapeno Burger Combo
100% fresh ground beef, grilled jelepeños, bacon, pickles, tomato, onions, lettuce, and chipotle aioli. Served on a gourmet bun. Served with Fries and a Drink.$15.00
- Avocado Toast
California avocados, fried egg, secret seasoning, and a side of fruit. Served on toasted sourdough.$12.00
- Chicken & Waffles
Country waffle with chicken tenders. Served with syrup and butter.$12.00
ICE CREAM - MILKSHAKES
A LA CARTE
- Hashbrowns$3.00
- Croissant$2.50
- Toast$2.00
- Side Pita$2.00
- One Egg$1.75
- Side Order Bacon (2)$3.00
- Side Order Sausage (2)$3.00
- Side Order Ham (1)$4.50
- French Toast (6)$8.00
- Pancakes (3)$8.00
- 2 Tenders$6.00
- 3 Tenders$8.00
- 4 Tenders$10.00
- Side Order Grilled Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Order Crispy Chicken Breast$6.00
- Garlic Toast (1)$1.00
- Puppy Patty Plain$4.00
- Coleslaw (4oz)$1.00
- Fruit Cup (4oz)$3.50
- Side of Gravy (8oz)$7.00
- Side Order Pastrami (6oz)$6.00
- 1 Waffle$6.00
- 1 Waffle + Ice Cream Scoop Choice$7.00
House Salad
Shredded Jack cheese, mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, and croutons. Served with pita bread.