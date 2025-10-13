  • Home
  • /
  • #88 French Toast Plate

#88 French Toast Plate

$0

Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
Please select up to 1
Select...
1
4 Slices of french toast, 3 eggs, choice of meat.